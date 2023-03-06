JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Aug. 28, 2012) - Information Systems Technician (Submarines)(SS) Wilford Dumont, assigned to USS Missouri (SSN 780) answers questions from middle school science class students while his commanding officer, Cmdr. Michael Luckett, prepares to explain how a modern submarine surfaces and submerges. The visiting crew from USS Missouri participated in a three-city tour across the "Show Me State." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2012 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 13:32 Photo ID: 7684862 VIRIN: 120828-N-TN558-1021 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.74 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 120828-N-TN558-1021 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.