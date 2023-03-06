Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX 2023 USS Paul Hamilton and HMS Lancaster [Image 7 of 8]

    IMX 2023 USS Paul Hamilton and HMS Lancaster

    GULF OF OMAN

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230314-N-NH267-1242 GULF OF OMAN (March 14, 2023) United Kingdom Royal Navy Petty Officer Will Everett and Leading Engineering Technician Aiden Reynolds gauge a fuel system controller in an engine room of the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster (F229), March 14, 2023 in the Gulf of Oman, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    This work, IMX 2023 USS Paul Hamilton and HMS Lancaster [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Paul Hamilton
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    DDG 60
    IMX 23
    IMX23

