IMX 2023 USS Paul Hamilton and HMS Lancaster

230314-N-NH267-1075 GULF OF OMAN (March 14, 2023) Sailors in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) approach the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster on March 14, 2023 in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

