230314-N-NH267-1139 GULF OF OMAN (March 14, 2023) United Kingdom Royal Navy Petty Officer Leigh Burge signals a helicopter to land on the flight deck of the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster (F229), March 14, 2023 in the Gulf of Oman, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7684369
|VIRIN:
|230314-N-NH257-1139
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMX 2023 USS Paul Hamilton and HMS Lancaster [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
