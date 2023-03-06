230314-N-NH267-1139 GULF OF OMAN (March 14, 2023) United Kingdom Royal Navy Petty Officer Leigh Burge signals a helicopter to land on the flight deck of the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster (F229), March 14, 2023 in the Gulf of Oman, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 09:16 Photo ID: 7684369 VIRIN: 230314-N-NH257-1139 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.07 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMX 2023 USS Paul Hamilton and HMS Lancaster [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.