Prince of Brunei visits Naval Special Warfare Units

CORONADO, Calif. (March 14, 2023) - His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei fires an M4 carbine rifle during a visit to West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare units. The visit helps enhance the interoperability of the United States and Brunei’s special operations forces, enable an exchange of expertise, and build capacity to respond to mutual threats and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

Location: CORONADO, CA, US