Prince of Brunei visits Naval Special Warfare Units

CORONADO, Calif. (March 13, 2023) - His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, left, speaks with a Naval Special Warfare Sailor while viewing Naval Special Warfare Group 1’s combat training tank where U.S. naval commandos train to conduct high-risk aquatic evolutions. The visit helps enhance the interoperability of the United States and Brunei’s special operations forces, enable an exchange of expertise, and build capacity to respond to mutual threats and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

