Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units [Image 10 of 15]

    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Meiller 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    230314-N-GR718-1535
    CORONADO, Calif. (March 14, 2023) - His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei rides in a combatant craft during a visit to West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare units. The visit helps enhance the interoperability of the United States and Brunei’s special operations forces, enable an exchange of expertise, and build capacity to respond to mutual threats and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 22:49
    Photo ID: 7683870
    VIRIN: 230314-N-GR718-1535
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 774.96 KB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units
    Prince of Brunei Visits Naval Special Warfare Units

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prince of Brunei visits Naval Special Warfare Units

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy SEALs
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Brunei
    SOF in the Pacific
    Brunei Darussalam (Brunei)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT