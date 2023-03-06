Col. Jason Glass, Tennessee National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General–Air, renders a salute during the playing of taps at a wreath-laying ceremony, March 15, at Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, outside Nashville. The ceremony took place on what would have been Jackson’s 256th birthday.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:43 Photo ID: 7683419 VIRIN: 230314-F-OT212-328 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.13 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tenn. National Guard honors Andrew Jackson’s 256th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.