Col. Jason Glass, Tennessee National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General–Air, and The Honorable John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville, place a commemorative wreath on President Andrew Jackson’s tomb, March 15, at Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, outside Nashville. The ceremony took place on what would have been Jackson’s 256th birthday.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:43 Photo ID: 7683418 VIRIN: 230314-F-OT212-230 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.08 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tenn. National Guard honors Andrew Jackson’s 256th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.