HERMITAGE, Tenn. – A wreath-laying ceremony was held March 15 honoring President Andrew Jackson on what would have been his 256th birthday at Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, outside Nashville.



During the ceremony, Col. Jason Glass, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air, placed a wreath at the tomb of the seventh president - celebrating his life and many contributions to the United States. The wreath is presented on behalf of the President of the United States.



“We all stand on the backs of giants,” said Glass. “General Jackson as one of our giants. He is a Tennessee favored son and one of our earliest military mentors and heroes.”



President Jackson was born in 1767 and orphaned by the age of 14. His path to the presidency started as a lawyer and judge before being elected to Congress. Jackson’s military career led him to a prominent role in leading the United States Army during the War of 1812. At the Battle of New Orleans, General Jackson’s troops defeated a larger British force in what is widely considered the greatest American land victory during the war.



“General Jackson exemplified what it means to be a true Tennessean and a true American. It’s an honor to be involved with this celebration today,” said Glass.



In addition to Glass’ role as a speaker, the Tennessee National Guard also provided a color guard, chaplain, and the 129th Army Band performed during the ceremony. After the wreath-laying ceremony, visitors explored The Hermitage, a national historic landmark, which hosts more than 75,000 guests every year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:43 Story ID: 440505 Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tenn. National Guard honors Andrew Jackson’s 256th birthday, by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.