    Laughlin's aerospace physiology: the team before the flight [Image 5 of 5]

    Laughlin's aerospace physiology: the team before the flight

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman from the aerospace physiology team at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, conduct altitude chamber training with students on Feb. 24, 2023. The altitude chamber is one of the first training steps for all new pilots and aircrew to demonstrate and know the symptoms of hypoxia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

