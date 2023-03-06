U.S. Air Force Airman from the aerospace physiology team at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, conduct altitude chamber training with students on Feb. 24, 2023. The altitude chamber is one of the first training steps for all new pilots and aircrew to demonstrate and know the symptoms of hypoxia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)
Laughlin's aerospace physiology: the team before the flight
