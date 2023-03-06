Laughlin's aerospace physiology: the team before the flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jada Peters instructs students how to correctly use aircraft equipment in the altitude chamber at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on Feb. 24, 2023. The altitude chamber is one of the first training steps for all new pilots and aircrew to demonstrate and know the symptoms of hypoxia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

