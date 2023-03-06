Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laughlin's aerospace physiology: the team before the flight

    Laughlin's aerospace physiology: the team before the flight

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A breaker and flask sits on the control panel of an altitude chamber at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on Feb. 24, 2023. Its purpose is to demonstrate what happens in your gastrointestinal tract when you ascend altitude. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

