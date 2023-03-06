Task Force 59 Welcomes New Commander during Ceremony in Jordan

230315-A-NR779-1296 AQABA, Jordan (March 15, 2023) Capt. Colin Corridan, the new commander for U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony in Aqaba, Jordan, March 15, 2023. Corridan relieved Capt. Michael Brasseur as the commander of Task Force 59 during the pierside event attended by members of U.S. 5th Fleet and the Royal Jordanian Navy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

