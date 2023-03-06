Task Force 59 Welcomes New Commander during Ceremony in Jordan

230315-A-NR779-1087 AQABA, Jordan (March 15, 2023) Capt. Colin Corridan, incoming commander for U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59, salutes sideboys from the U.S. Navy and Royal Jordanian Navy at a change of command ceremony in Aqaba, Jordan, March 15, 2023. Corridan relieved Capt. Michael Brasseur as the commander of Task Force 59 during the pierside event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)
