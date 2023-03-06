Task Force 59 Welcomes New Commander during Ceremony in Jordan

230315-A-NR779-1108 AQABA, Jordan (March 15, 2023) From right to left, Capt. Colin Corridan, incoming commander of U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59; Michael Stewart, director of the U.S. Navy’s Unmanned Task Force; and Capt. Michael Brasseur, outgoing commander of Task Force 59, render honors during a change of command ceremony in Aqaba, Jordan, March 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

Date Taken: 03.15.2023
Location: AQABA, JO