    Task Force 59 Welcomes New Commander during Ceremony in Jordan [Image 2 of 3]

    Task Force 59 Welcomes New Commander during Ceremony in Jordan

    AQABA, JORDAN

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230315-A-NR779-1108 AQABA, Jordan (March 15, 2023) From right to left, Capt. Colin Corridan, incoming commander of U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59; Michael Stewart, director of the U.S. Navy’s Unmanned Task Force; and Capt. Michael Brasseur, outgoing commander of Task Force 59, render honors during a change of command ceremony in Aqaba, Jordan, March 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 05:28
    Photo ID: 7682413
    VIRIN: 230315-A-NR779-1108
    Resolution: 4673x3338
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: AQABA, JO
    This work, Task Force 59 Welcomes New Commander during Ceremony in Jordan [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    unmanned systems
    change of command
    Task Force 59

