U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, carry a mannequin during the Phoenix Spark’s “Spark Tank” innovation challenge preliminaries at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 17, 2023. Spark Tank is an opportunity for Airmen to present a defined problem and provide an innovative solution to base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|02.17.2023
|03.14.2023 19:04
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
