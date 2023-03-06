Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Phoenix Spark "Spark Tank" preliminaries [Image 2 of 4]

    Travis AFB Phoenix Spark &quot;Spark Tank&quot; preliminaries

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Judges for the Phoenix Spark’s “Spark Tank” innovation challenge preliminaries discuss a contestant’s presentation at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 17, 2023. Spark Tank is an opportunity for Airmen to present a defined problem and provide an innovative solution to base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Travis AFB
    Innovation
    Phoenix Spark
    Spark Tank

