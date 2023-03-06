U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, listens to a pitch during the Phoenix Spark’s “Spark Tank” innovation challenge preliminaries at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 17, 2023. Spark Tank is an opportunity for Airmen to present a defined problem and provide an innovative solution to base leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 19:04 Photo ID: 7681813 VIRIN: 230217-F-YT028-1014 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.83 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB Phoenix Spark "Spark Tank" preliminaries [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.