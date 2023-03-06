Coast Guard assists local ranchers during agency assist

A U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew shown transporting a load of hay as part of an agency assist operation to feed cattle stranded in heavy snow in Humboldt County, California, March 5, 2023. The aircrew was able to reach six different fields and deliver 14 bales of hay to stranded cows. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

