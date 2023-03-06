Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists local ranchers during agency assist [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard assists local ranchers during agency assist

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Stranded cows shown feeding on hay bales after a U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew had dropped the bales on a mountain field in Humboldt County, California, March 5, 2023. Due to winter storms, several mountain roads across Humboldt County became impassable. Local ranchers were unable to reach their animals to feed them. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo Illustration)

    USCG
    California
    Agency Assist
    Humboldt County
    Operation Bales Away

