Coast Guard assists local ranchers during agency assist

Stranded cows shown feeding on hay bales after a U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew had dropped the bales on a mountain field in Humboldt County, California, March 5, 2023. Due to winter storms, several mountain roads across Humboldt County became impassable. Local ranchers were unable to reach their animals to feed them. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo Illustration)

