From Left, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Atchison, Lieutenant Faith Neff, and Commander Michael Darrah, pose for a group portrait with a Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter loaded with hay, at Rohnerville Airport in Fortuna, California, March 5, 2023. On March 5th Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay received an agency assist to air-drop bales of hay to remote mountain fields to sustain the cattle until roads can be cleared. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 16:33 Photo ID: 7681613 VIRIN: 230305-G-G0211-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.69 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard assists local ranchers during agency assist [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.