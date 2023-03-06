Coast Guard assists local ranchers during agency assist

From Left, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Atchison, Lieutenant Faith Neff, and Commander Michael Darrah, pose for a group portrait with a Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter loaded with hay, at Rohnerville Airport in Fortuna, California, March 5, 2023. On March 5th Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay received an agency assist to air-drop bales of hay to remote mountain fields to sustain the cattle until roads can be cleared. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
