Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil visits U.S. Southern Command [Image 2 of 5]

    Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil visits U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erica Bechard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    230314-N-DL524-1030 MIAMI (March 13, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Brazil's Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Adm. Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, and the command’s senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, walk to the entrance to the command's headquarters. Aguiar Freire met with Richardson and SOUTHCOM leadership to discuss cooperation and the regional security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erica Bechard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 16:24
    Photo ID: 7681616
    VIRIN: 230314-N-DL524-1030
    Resolution: 4547x3031
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil visits U.S. Southern Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil visits U.S. Southern Command
    Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil visits U.S. Southern Command
    Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil visits U.S. Southern Command
    Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil visits U.S. Southern Command
    Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil visits U.S. Southern Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brazil's Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    partnerships
    south america
    southern command
    southcom
    brazil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT