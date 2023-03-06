Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil visits U.S. Southern Command

230314-N-DL524-1010 MIAMI (March 13, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and the command’s senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, greet Brazil's Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Adm. Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, at the entrance to the command's headquarters. Aguiar Freire met with Richardson and SOUTHCOM leadership to discuss cooperation and the regional security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erica Bechard)

Date Taken: 03.14.2023, by PO1 Erica Bechard