Brazil's Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM

MIAMI (March 14, 2023) -- Brazil's Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Adm. Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, visited U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) today.
Adm. Freire met with SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Laura Richardson and other command leaders and experts to discuss continued military-to-military cooperation and the regional security environment.
Brazil and the United States, the two most populous democracies in the Western Hemisphere, enjoy a close bilateral relationship, including in the area of defense, on specific areas such as research and development, information exchanges, training and education, joint military exercises, and commercial initiatives related to defense matters.
Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 16:24
Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
