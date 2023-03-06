Brazil's Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Erica Bechard | 230314-N-DL524-3045 MIAMI (March 13, 2023) Brazil's Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff...... read more read more

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Erica Bechard | 230314-N-DL524-3045 MIAMI (March 13, 2023) Brazil's Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Adm. Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, speaks to U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and SOUTHCOM leadership during a visit to the command's headquarters. Aguiar Freire met with Richardson and SOUTHCOM leadership to discuss cooperation and the regional security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erica Bechard) see less | View Image Page