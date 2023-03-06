Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazil's Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM

    Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil visits U.S. Southern Command

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Erica Bechard | 230314-N-DL524-3045 MIAMI (March 13, 2023) Brazil's Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (March 14, 2023) -- Brazil's Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Adm. Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, visited U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) today.

    Adm. Freire met with SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Laura Richardson and other command leaders and experts to discuss continued military-to-military cooperation and the regional security environment.

    Brazil and the United States, the two most populous democracies in the Western Hemisphere, enjoy a close bilateral relationship, including in the area of defense, on specific areas such as research and development, information exchanges, training and education, joint military exercises, and commercial initiatives related to defense matters.

