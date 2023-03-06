NMRTC PORTSMOUTH CONDUCTS TCCC TRAINING

Cmdr. Ryan Gnandt, from Rootstown, Ohio, simulates cutting open an airway for a patient during tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, March 10, 2023. TCCC aims to reduce combat deaths while allowing a unit to complete its mission and provide the best possible care for casualties on the battlefield. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donald R. White Jr.)

