Ens. Katerina Dewey, from Leonardtown, Florida, prepares a simulated patient for transport during tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, March 10, 2023. TCCC aims to reduce combat deaths while allowing a unit to complete its mission and provide the best possible care for casualties on the battlefield. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donald R. White Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7681413
|VIRIN:
|230310-N-MY642-1059
|Resolution:
|5410x3145
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC PORTSMOUTH CONDUCTS TCCC TRAINING [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Donald White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT