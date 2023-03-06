Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC PORTSMOUTH CONDUCTS TCCC TRAINING [Image 3 of 8]

    NMRTC PORTSMOUTH CONDUCTS TCCC TRAINING

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donald White 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Cmdr. Ryan Gnandt, from Rootstown, Ohio, simulates cutting open an airway for a patient during tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, March 10, 2023. TCCC aims to reduce combat deaths while allowing a unit to complete its mission and provide the best possible care for casualties on the battlefield. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donald R. White Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 15:11
    Photo ID: 7681412
    VIRIN: 230310-N-MY642-1043
    Resolution: 6240x3953
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Hometown: ROOTSTOWN, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC PORTSMOUTH CONDUCTS TCCC TRAINING [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Donald White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TCCC
    Navy Medicine
    NMRTC Portsmouth

