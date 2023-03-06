USS Paul Hamilton Drill

230312-N-NH267-2001 GULF OF OMAN (March 12, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Arron Quade, left, briefs Damage Controlman 3rd Class Christopher Gutierrez during a drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 12, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

