USS Paul Hamilton Operations

230312-N-NH267-1129 GULF OF OMAN (March 12, 2023) Ensign Kyle Cortez stands watch on the bridge of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Arabian Gulf, March 12, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

