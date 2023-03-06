Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Paul Hamilton Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230312-N-NH267-1129 GULF OF OMAN (March 12, 2023) Ensign Kyle Cortez stands watch on the bridge of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Arabian Gulf, March 12, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 10:12
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gulf Of Oman
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton

