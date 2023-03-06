USS Paul Hamilton Operations

230312-N-NH267-1044 GULF OF OMAN (March 12, 2023) Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Boisselier stands watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, March 12, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

Date Taken: 03.12.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 Photo ID: 7680834 Resolution: 4928x3280 Location: GULF OF OMAN by PO2 Elliot Schaudt