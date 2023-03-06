Maj. Mark Smith, incoming 336th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, renders his first salute to the 336th FGS during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 2, 2023. The first salute is tradition in marking the beginning of a new command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|03.02.2023
|03.13.2023 15:23
|7679461
|230302-F-TE159-351
|6048x4024
|2.86 MB
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|0
|0
This work, Major Smith takes 336 FGS reins [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
