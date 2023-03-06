Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major Smith takes 336 FGS reins [Image 7 of 7]

    Major Smith takes 336 FGS reins

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Mark Smith, incoming 336th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, renders his first salute to the 336th FGS during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 2, 2023. The first salute is tradition in marking the beginning of a new command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 15:23
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, Major Smith takes 336 FGS reins [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    15th Air Force
    336FGS

