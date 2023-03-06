Col. Tammy Roman, 4th Maintenance Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Maj. Mark Smith, incoming 336th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 2, 2023. Smith was the 4th Component Maintenance Squadron commander prior to assuming command of the 336th FGS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 15:23 Photo ID: 7679459 VIRIN: 230302-F-TE159-005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.74 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Major Smith takes 336 FGS reins [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.