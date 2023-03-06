Major Smith takes 336 FGS reins

Maj. Mark Smith, incoming 336th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, speaks of his plans for the future of the 336th FGS during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 2, 2023. Smith is assuming command of 336th FGS from Maj. Kamaljit Randhawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

