Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour [Image 4 of 4]

    USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo 

    USAG Humphreys

    During a tour of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys on Feb. 28, 2023, Jo Jae-bok, the secretary general for Association of Korea-America Alliance, salutes a display honoring fallen service members at the Korean War Memorial Monument, located adjacent to the U.S. Forces Korea headquarters. Jo was among 25 members to participate in the four-hour tour of the installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 21:49
    Photo ID: 7678260
    VIRIN: 230228-A-TO451-004
    Resolution: 6592x4392
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour
    USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour
    USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour
    USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    USAG-H

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT