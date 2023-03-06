During a tour of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys on Feb. 28, 2023, Jo Jae-bok, the secretary general for Association of Korea-America Alliance, salutes a display honoring fallen service members at the Korean War Memorial Monument, located adjacent to the U.S. Forces Korea headquarters. Jo was among 25 members to participate in the four-hour tour of the installation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 21:49 Photo ID: 7678260 VIRIN: 230228-A-TO451-004 Resolution: 6592x4392 Size: 3.4 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.