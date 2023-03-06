During a tour of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys on Feb. 28, 2023, Jo Jae-bok, the secretary general for Association of Korea-America Alliance, salutes a display honoring fallen service members at the Korean War Memorial Monument, located adjacent to the U.S. Forces Korea headquarters. Jo was among 25 members to participate in the four-hour tour of the installation.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 21:49
|Photo ID:
|7678260
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-TO451-004
|Resolution:
|6592x4392
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour
