USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour

At the conclusion of a tour on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys on Feb. 28, 2023, members of Association of Korea-America Alliance pause for a photo after laying flowers at the base of a monument honoring Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys. Humphreys, the namesake of the installation, was killed in a helicopter accident during a mission on Nov. 13, 1961.

