At the conclusion of a tour on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys on Feb. 28, 2023, members of Association of Korea-America Alliance pause for a photo after laying flowers at the base of a monument honoring Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys. Humphreys, the namesake of the installation, was killed in a helicopter accident during a mission on Nov. 13, 1961.
|02.28.2023
|03.12.2023 21:49
|7678257
|230228-A-TO451-001
|6644x4427
|4.6 MB
|KR
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|1
|0
USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour
