    USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour [Image 1 of 4]

    USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo 

    USAG Humphreys

    At the conclusion of a tour on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys on Feb. 28, 2023, members of Association of Korea-America Alliance pause for a photo after laying flowers at the base of a monument honoring Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys. Humphreys, the namesake of the installation, was killed in a helicopter accident during a mission on Nov. 13, 1961.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 21:49
    Photo ID: 7678257
    VIRIN: 230228-A-TO451-001
    Resolution: 6644x4427
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: KR
    Hometown: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

