During a tour of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys on Feb. 28, 2023, members of Association of Korea-America Alliance listen as a museum curator explains an exhibit. The 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army and Korean Theater of Operations Museum was among the stops the group visited during their four-hour tour.
This work, USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Humphreys hosts local stakeholders for strategic tour
