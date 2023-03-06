Stranded Motorists on Interstate 75

A jack-knifed tractor trailer provides mute witness to the treacherous driving conditions on Interstate 75 north of Atlanta following a winter storm March 13, 1993. Photo by 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 21:30
|Photo ID:
|7678256
|VIRIN:
|930316-Z-A3516-002
|Resolution:
|617x460
|Size:
|72.47 KB
|Location:
|DALTON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
30 Years Ago: The Georgia National Guard Responds to the “Blizzard of the Century”
