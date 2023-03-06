Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stranded Motorists on Interstate 75 [Image 3 of 3]

    Stranded Motorists on Interstate 75

    DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Georgia National Guard

    A jack-knifed tractor trailer provides mute witness to the treacherous driving conditions on Interstate 75 north of Atlanta following a winter storm March 13, 1993. Photo by 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 21:30
    VIRIN: 930316-Z-A3516-002
    Location: DALTON, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stranded Motorists on Interstate 75 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Emergency Response.
    Winter Storm
    National Guard
    1993
    Blizzard of the Century

