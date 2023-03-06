Blizzard of 1993

A U-H1 helicopter of the Georgia Army National Guard takes off from a landing strip in the North Georgia Mountains bound for a relief mission following a winter storm that blanketed the region March 13, 1993. Photo by 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

