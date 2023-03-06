Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Responding to the Blizzard of 1993 [Image 2 of 3]

    Responding to the Blizzard of 1993

    CALHOUN, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Georgia National Guard

    Major General William Bland, Georgia’s Adjutant General (right) is briefed on emergency response operations at the Calhoun armory of the 108th Armor Regiment March 14, 1993. Photo by 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.

    30 Years Ago: The Georgia National Guard Responds to the &ldquo;Blizzard of the Century&rdquo;

    Emergency Response.
    Winter Storm
    National Guard
    1993
    Blizzard of the Century

