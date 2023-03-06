Major General William Bland, Georgia’s Adjutant General (right) is briefed on emergency response operations at the Calhoun armory of the 108th Armor Regiment March 14, 1993. Photo by 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7678255
|VIRIN:
|930314-Z-A3516-007
|Resolution:
|621x460
|Size:
|62.98 KB
|Location:
|CALHOUN, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Responding to the Blizzard of 1993 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
30 Years Ago: The Georgia National Guard Responds to the “Blizzard of the Century”
