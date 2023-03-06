Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    114th Fighter Wing Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Carrie Kunkel, 114th Medical Group superintendent, speaks to the crowd at a Chief Induction Ceremony at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, March 12, 2023. Chief Master Sergeant is the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force and these individuals are tasked with developing and mentoring junior enlisted airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

