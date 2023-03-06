Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    114th Fighter Wing Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left: U.S. Air National Guard Andy Anderson, South Dakota National Guard incoming state command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Trish Heng, Human Resources Superintendent, South Dakota National Guard Headquarters, and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Carrie Kunkel, 114th Medical Group superintendent, and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Rick Vandenhoek, Operations Group superintendent, 114th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt Troy Erlandson, Command Chief, 114th Fighter Wing, all pose for a photo during a chief master sergeant induction ceremony at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, March 12, 2023. Heng, Kunkel and Vandenhoek were recently promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 17:00
    Photo ID: 7678119
    VIRIN: 230312-Z-FF222-1035
    Resolution: 5291x3527
    Size: 14.96 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Master Sergeant
    Air Force
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 Fighter Wing
    Chief Master Sergeant induction Ceremony

