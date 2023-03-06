114th Fighter Wing Chief Master Sergeant Induction Ceremony

From left: Chief Master Sgt. Trish Heng, Human Resources Superintendent, South Dakota National Guard Headquarters, and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Carrie Kunkel, 114th Medical Group superintendent, and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Rick Vandenhoek, Operations Group superintendent, 114th Fighter Wing, takes the chief’s oath during a chief master sergeant induction ceremony at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, March 12, 2023. Chief Master Sergeant is the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force and these individuals are tasked with developing and mentoring junior enlisted airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

