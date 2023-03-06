A Day in the Life

Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class Arianna Mazzoni, from Jacksonville (left) and Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Amy Woods, from Carbondale, Illinois, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, performs a tail rotor rig check on an MH-60S Knighthawk in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

