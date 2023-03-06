Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day in the Life [Image 9 of 9]

    A Day in the Life

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class Arianna Mazzoni, from Jacksonville (left) and Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Amy Woods, from Carbondale, Illinois, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, performs a tail rotor rig check on an MH-60S Knighthawk in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 15:16
    Photo ID: 7677990
    VIRIN: 230311-N-NU634-0135
    Resolution: 4707x3133
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Uniform Inspection
    Uniform Inspection
    Uniform Inspection
    Uniform Inspection
    Uniform Inspection
    Uniform Inspection
    Uniform Inspection
    A Day in the Life
    A Day in the Life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    HSC-9
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT