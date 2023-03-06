Machinery Repairman 1st Class Mickie Kitchens, from Roseland, Louisiana, checks uniforms during a uniform inspection in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 15:15
|Photo ID:
|7677983
|VIRIN:
|230311-N-NU634-0060
|Resolution:
|2768x4159
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Uniform Inspection [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT