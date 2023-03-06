Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Uniform Inspection [Image 7 of 9]

    Uniform Inspection

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Machinery Repairman 1st Class Mickie Kitchens, from Roseland, Louisiana, checks uniforms during a uniform inspection in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 15:15
    Location: US
    Uniform Inspection
    CVN 78
    U.S. Navy
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    Warship 78

