Flight Operations

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Scott Lehew, from Apex, North Carolina, observes as an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (SFS) 37, lands on the flight deck aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), March 10, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)

