Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Moore (left), from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lt. Ryan Hubbs, from Syracuse, New York, attached to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, conduct pre-flight checks on an F/A-18F Super Hornet prior to launch on the flight deck aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 10, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 15:00 Photo ID: 7677979 VIRIN: 230310-N-JJ744-1011 Resolution: 2508x3367 Size: 1.52 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.