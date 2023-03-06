Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Moore (left), from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lt. Ryan Hubbs, from Syracuse, New York, attached to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, conduct pre-flight checks on an F/A-18F Super Hornet prior to launch on the flight deck aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 10, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 7677979
    VIRIN: 230310-N-JJ744-1011
    Resolution: 2508x3367
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Fight Operations
    Fight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    GRF
    JJ744

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT