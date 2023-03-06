Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fight Operations [Image 4 of 8]

    Fight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Aaron Blevins, from Ellicott City, Maryland, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, mans an in-deck refueling station on the flight deck, March 10, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    GRF
    JJ744

