Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Aaron Blevins, from Ellicott City, Maryland, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, mans an in-deck refueling station on the flight deck, March 10, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Simon Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 15:00 Photo ID: 7677977 VIRIN: 230310-N-JJ744-1042 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 1.25 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fight Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.