28th ID 144th Anniversary Dinner

U.S. Soldiers past and present, volunteers, community members, Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders, friends and loved ones celebrate the 144th anniversary of the 28th Infantry Division during a formal dinner at the Hershey Lodge, March 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

Date Taken: 03.11.2023
Location: HERSHEY, PA, US